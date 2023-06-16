Man attacks female friend in Hisar, arrested by Haryana police

The police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his female friend with a sharp-edged weapon in front of her fiancé in Hisar on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay, alias Baba. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when Sanjay and his female friend were going towards a shop and someone informed the girl’s fiancé about the same, who reached there and hit Sanjay with his vehicle and a verbal spat broke out between the duo.

The girl tried to pacify her fiancé and male friend and Sanjay suddenly picked up a sharp-edged weapon used to break ice from a shop and attacked the girl. Her parents also reached there and they started beating up the accused, before handing him over to police, said Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar.

He said the accused has been arrested and the girl, who will turn 18 in August, has been undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

