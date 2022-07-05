Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort 10 lakh in Panipat

The accused made a plan to make quick money and called him while posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang and demanded ₹10 lakh by threatening him with dire consequences
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 05:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang.

He had demanded 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent.

The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind.

The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.

Inspector Virinder, incharge of CIA-II, said they had been making raids to nab the accused for the last several days. On Sunday evening, they got a tip-off and arrested the accused from Noltha village in Panipat.

He said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

As per the police, Akhil and Sunil knew the trader as they used to sell crops at his shop. They made a plan to make quick money and called him posing as an associate of gangster Kala Jatheri and demanded 10 lakh by threatening him with dire consequences.

