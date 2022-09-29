Man arrested for ‘faking’ robbery in Jalandhar

The police arrested a man for allegedly faking a robbery case in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The man had claimed that around ₹5.6 lakh, a scooter, and a mobile phone were looted at gunpoint from him in broad daylight on the Damoriya Bridge in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Commissioner of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said this case has been cracked by the police as Rakesh Kumar, who was acting as a victim, has been held by the police for plotting a fake robbery. A case has been registered under Sections 379B and 120B of IPC and 25 of Arms act at Police Station division number 3, he said.

Businessman Mani Arora had stated that he sent his neighbour, Rakesh Kumar, to the bank with ₹5.6 lakh cash to transfer it to the account of Ganga Roller Floor Mill from where he purchases goods for his business.

“As soon as Rakesh reached Damoriya Bridge, robbers looted his scooter, cash, and his mobile phone at gunpoint. After every 10 days, I give money to Rakesh to transfer it to his account and then further transfer it to the account of Ganga Roller Floor Mill through NEFT as Rakesh’s cibil score was low and he wanted to increase that by transferring some money regularly,” Mani said.

Kamaljeet Singh, in charge of police station division number 3, had said the police were probing the case from every angle and were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas.