Haryana: Yamunanagar man arrested for hurting religious sentiments

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 21, 2023 11:18 PM IST

The controversy pertains to the recent incident wherein a woman was allegedly denied entry to the Golden Temple in Amritsar by a sewadar due to the national flag painted on her face

Yamunanagar police have arrested a man from Buria area for allegedly hurting religious sentiments purportedly through a message posted in a WhatsApp group, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, who was sent to jail after a day of remand.

On the complaint of head constable Manoj Kumar posted at Buria police station, a case was registered against Akashdeep Singh under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of police Mohit Handa in a statement said, “Tight vigil is being kept on people posting objectionable content in cyberspace. Strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb communal harmony and posting anything against the national interest.”

akashdeep singh amritsar case complaint controversy friday golden temple head constable jail manoj kumar national flag police sewadar statement superintendent of police vigil woman yamunanagar
