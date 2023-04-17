Karnal man arrested for ‘insulting’ Tricolour

The district police have arrested a man on the allegations of insulting the National Flag at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), here on Sunday. As per the information, the accused, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Karnal, allegedly tore the National Flag which was pasted on the glass of a counter in the hospital. Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the Karnal Civil Lines police station, said soon after getting the information about the incident, the police have arrested the accused and started the investigation after registering an FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The district police have arrested a man on the allegations of insulting the Tricolour at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), here on Sunday.

IPS officer Nain posted in Haryana CM’s office

Chandigarh : The Haryana government on Monday posted IPS officer Pankaj Nain as special officer (community policing and outreach) in the chief minister’s office. Nain will continue to hold the charge of DIG, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Another IPS officer, Simardeep Singh, who was on central deputation with the National Security Guard (NSG) and joined the state government last week, was posted as DIG, Special Task Force, replacing B Satheesh Balan. Singh will head the STF.