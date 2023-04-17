Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man arrested for ‘insulting’ Tricolour

Karnal man arrested for ‘insulting’ Tricolour

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 17, 2023 10:01 PM IST

As per the information, the accused, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Karnal, allegedly tore the Tricolour which was pasted on the glass of a counter in the hospital.The district police have arrested him on the allegations of insulting the National Flag

The district police have arrested a man on the allegations of insulting the National Flag at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), here on Sunday. As per the information, the accused, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Karnal, allegedly tore the National Flag which was pasted on the glass of a counter in the hospital. Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the Karnal Civil Lines police station, said soon after getting the information about the incident, the police have arrested the accused and started the investigation after registering an FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The district police have arrested a man on the allegations of insulting the Tricolour at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), here on Sunday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

IPS officer Nain posted in Haryana CM’s office

Chandigarh : The Haryana government on Monday posted IPS officer Pankaj Nain as special officer (community policing and outreach) in the chief minister’s office. Nain will continue to hold the charge of DIG, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Another IPS officer, Simardeep Singh, who was on central deputation with the National Security Guard (NSG) and joined the state government last week, was posted as DIG, Special Task Force, replacing B Satheesh Balan. Singh will head the STF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state government hospital karnal investigation resident harbhajan singh ips officer national flag anti-corruption bureau glass national security guard lalit kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP