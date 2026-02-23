Hoshiarpur, A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his aunt in Mehandwani village of the district earlier this month, police said on Monday. Man arrested for killing aunt over black magic suspicion in Punjab

The victim, Rachna , was the wife of a retired sub-inspector of the Punjab Police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Mehandwani village, was arrested from Shahpur Ghate on February 22.

The incident took place on February 7 when Rachna was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while she was returning home after paying obeisance at Maharaj Bhuriwale Kutia around 5.30 am.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Garhshankar police station.

A special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the DSP to probe the case.

During investigation, the police traced and arrested the accused.

He was produced before a local court and remanded to three days of police custody.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that he suspected the deceased of practising black magic on his family, which he believed led to his father's death and losses in his garment business in Himachal Pradesh.

The police said the accused planned the murder. He had dropped his wife and children at his in-laws' village a few days before the incident and borrowed a motorcycle, saying his car was not working.

On the day of the incident, he allegedly waited on the route taken by the victim with his face covered and fired three shots at her before fleeing.

He switched off his mobile phone to avoid detection, the police said.

A .32 bore pistol, three live cartridges, a sharp-edged weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.

