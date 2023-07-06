: The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Rewari and extorting ₹60,000 from her in lieu of not blackmailing her.

Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl, who is studying in Class 10, said she came in contact with the accused last year on Instagram social networking site.

“One day, he called me and I went to meet him. He raped me and made a video of the act. He started blackmailing while threatening to make the video viral. He extorted ₹60,000 from me,” the girl said.

A spokesman of Rewari police said the accused Karan Singh was demanding the money from the girl while threatening her to make the video viral.

“We have arrested the accused. He was booked on rape charges and under the IT Act,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON