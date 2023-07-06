Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 06, 2023 01:09 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl, who is studying in Class 10, said she came in contact with the accused last year on Instagram social networking site

: The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Rewari and extorting 60,000 from her in lieu of not blackmailing her.

Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl, who is studying in Class 10, said she came in contact with the accused last year on Instagram social networking site.

“One day, he called me and I went to meet him. He raped me and made a video of the act. He started blackmailing while threatening to make the video viral. He extorted 60,000 from me,” the girl said.

A spokesman of Rewari police said the accused Karan Singh was demanding the money from the girl while threatening her to make the video viral.

“We have arrested the accused. He was booked on rape charges and under the IT Act,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blackmail extortion rape rewari
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP