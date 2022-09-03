Man arrested for raping college student in Fatehabad

: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old college student, who later committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Fatehabad district.

The accused has been identified as Naveen alias Nonny of Dhani Gopal village in Fatehabad and has been booked on rape charges, police said, adding they have seized the man’s phone and also recovered the victim’s phone from near the crime site.

Inspector Aruna of Bhuna police station said they have arrested the accused and has been sent him to Hisar jail.

In her complaint to police, the victim’s sister stated that Naveen had seen his sister with her friend Mukesh when they were drinking tea at Uklana in Hisar on August 22.

“Then he started blackmailing her by saying that he will tell her parents that she has a male friend. On August 27, my sister was going to fill her college forms. He offered her some drink mixed with some substance to my sister and made some inappropriate videos. My sister committed suicide by jumping into a canal on August 27 and her body was retrieved from a canal three days later,” she said.

