Man asks group to lower noise at Zirakpur eatery, assaulted

Zirakpur police have booked a group of 10 to 12 men for allegedly assaulting a man and damaging his friend’s vehicle at a local lounge on Holi. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 324(2), 190 and 191(2) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

Complainant Hardeep Singh, a resident of Lalru village, alleged that the incident started after an argument over noise at the restaurant. Hardeep said that he had gone to Sky Yard Patiala with his three friends Manohar, Manish and Bablu to celebrate Holi. Around 2 pm, he asked a group sitting at a nearby table to lower their noise, which led to an argument.

Hardeep said that the group followed them outside while they were leaving the premises. The group then called more people to the spot. About 10 to 12 men arrived with sticks, stones, baseball bats, brass knuckles and a small dagger.

The complainant stated that the attackers hit him on the head with a stick and struck his left arm and shoulder with a baseball bat. His three friends left the spot in their car, while Hardeep tried to take shelter in his friend Manohar’s vehicle.

He alleged that the attackers pulled him out of the car, assaulted him and damaged the vehicle. The accused left the spot in a car bearing number CH-01-AL-2683 and a Mahindra Scorpio bearing number HP-12-T-9707 after people gathered at the scene.

Passersby later took Hardeep to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment. After receiving a medico legal report, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 324(2), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.