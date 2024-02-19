Man assaults traffic cop for issuing challan to his nephew, held

A Bihar resident assaulted an on-duty traffic police sub-inspector for issuing a challan to his nephew and confiscating his bike. The sub-inspector added that he issued a challan to the man and impounded the bike. (Getty image)

The division number 1 police have lodged an FIR against the accused and have arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar Rai of Bihar. He is living here in New Madhopuri.

Sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh stated that they stopped a biker for checking. He failed to produce documents of the vehicle and did not even possess a driving licence.

The sub-inspector added that he issued a challan to the man and impounded the bike. Following the action, the man made a call to his uncle, who on arriving there started arguing with the cop for issuing a challan to his nephew. The accused assaulted him and created hindrance in his duty.

The cop immediately informed the division number 1 police about the incident. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A case under sections 353, 186 and 506 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested immediately after lodging of an FIR.