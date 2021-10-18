Man beaten to death in Ambala, five arrested

Police have arrested five men and are hunting for six others for beating to death a resident of Dhurala village in Ambala’s Saha on Saturday night.

Those arrested have been identified as Dharmpal, Jasbir, Sudesh, Sukhbir and Ashok, all residents of Sambhalkha village. They will be produced before a court on Monday, a police PRO said.

In his complaint, Harjot Singh, a resident of Saha, said he, Mandeep and Satbir were following Dinesh’s combine machine after harvesting paddy, when the machine hit some power cables. This snapped the electricity supply to the houses of Dharmpal and Mamraj.

“Dharmpal and his family members stepped out and started fighting with Dinesh’s driver. We all tried to pacify them, but not to avail,” he said.

“Instead, Dharmpal and his aides attacked Mandeep with iron rods and sticks. Police took Mandeep to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment, but he died there,” Harjot said.

Police said on Harjot’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Dharmpal, Jasbir, Sudesh, Sukhbir, Ashok, Manish, Karampal, Mamraj, Ramprakash, Rajender and Jagpal, and some unidentified men under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Saha police station on Sunday.

“Five accused have been arrested and police raids are underway to nab the rest,” said station in-charge sub-inspector Gurmail Singh.