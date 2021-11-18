Man beaten to death in Ludhiana, one held

A Majri village resident has been arrested for beating a man to death in Mullanpur Dakha on Sunday . The victim, Dhanna Singh,35, was killed over suspicion of him stealing a mobile phone. The accused, Gurdeep Singh Saggu, was arrested from the spot and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Dhanna succumbed to his injuries.

PAU Class-11 student goes missing

Ludhiana A class 11 student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. During the probe, the student’s motorcycle and mobile were recovered from the bank of the canal on Ferozepur Road. The boy, Baljit Singh, 17, was learning to play the tabla. One of his relatives, Manpreet Singh, said Baljeet had left school at 5pm on Tuesday, but did not return home. Later, his bike and mobile phone were found in the canal.

Woman stages sit-in at mini secretariat

Ludhiana A woman accused of assaulting an on-duty government doctor in Machhiwara hospital staged a protest outside the mini secretariat along with her family members. The woman, Gursharan Kaur, she and her family members had been falsely implicated as she had lodged a complaint against two brothers living in her neighbourhood for their alleged involvement in drug peddling. Earlier,the woman had blocked traffic on Ferozepur road.