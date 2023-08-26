News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked after his dog bites woman

Ludhiana: Man booked after his dog bites woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The victim, identified as Sito Rajput, 30, residing in Gagan Nagar, Daba Area, lodged a complaint against her neighbour Bunty after the incident on Thursday

The local police have booked a man for criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening a woman after his dog bit her.

The victim, identified as Sito Rajput, 30, residing in Gagan Nagar, Daba Area, lodged a complaint against her neighbour Bunty after the incident on Thursday.

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when she was sitting outside her house. Suddenly, a pet dog, owned by Bunty, rushed towards her and bit her. In a state of panic, she raised an alarm. When she raised the issue with Bunty, he threatened her instead of showing concern, she said.

Later, the woman filed a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh said that the police have lodged an FIR against Bunty under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is yet to be arrested.

