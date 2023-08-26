Ludhiana: Man booked after his dog bites woman

The local police have booked a man for criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening a woman after his dog bit her. HT Image

The victim, identified as Sito Rajput, 30, residing in Gagan Nagar, Daba Area, lodged a complaint against her neighbour Bunty after the incident on Thursday.

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when she was sitting outside her house. Suddenly, a pet dog, owned by Bunty, rushed towards her and bit her. In a state of panic, she raised an alarm. When she raised the issue with Bunty, he threatened her instead of showing concern, she said.

Later, the woman filed a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh said that the police have lodged an FIR against Bunty under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON