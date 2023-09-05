Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘selling’ MC flats built for poor

Acting on the complaint of the municipal corporation, Sahnewal police on Tuesday booked a man for duping the residents by selling flats built by the civic body under the BSUP scheme using fake documents in Dhandari Kalan area.

The MC had lodged a complaint against one Ravi at Sahnewal police station.

The officials stated that the accused was duping the residents by selling the flats for ₹30,000 each constructed under Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme in Dhandari Kalan area. He was issuing fake receipts and certificates to the residents.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said that the matter came to light after a migrant labour couple, identified as Ram and Shanti from Sundar Nagar in Lohara village visited the MC office with fake documents and asked for allotment of flats.

During investigation, it was found that the couple used to get medicine from the accused, who runs a clinic in their area. The accused duped them of ₹60,000 and issued fake receipts/documents assuring ownership of two flats in Dhandari Kalan to the couple.

Singh said that an FIR has now been lodged against the accused under section 420, 465, 468, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC in Sahnewal police station.

The civic body officials stated that the BSUP flats were established for rehabilitation of slum dwellers and no MC staffer moves door-to-door for allotting the flats to the residents. The flats are not available for sale.

The officials have also warned the residents that they should not fall prey to the fraudsters and contact the officials, if they come to know about any of these illegal activities.

The MC joint commissioner said that the fraudsters have also got fake MC receipts and allotment letters printed, which are handed over to the residents in exchange of money.

Singh said that the matter has been brought to the knowledge of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and concerned officials of the department have been apprised of the fraudulent practice.

Appealing to the residents to remain alert, Singh stated that the residents can submit a complaint with the MC officials, if they come to know about this illegal activity in their respective area.