Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for killing mother with sword in Shimla’s Thund village
chandigarh news

Man booked for killing mother with sword in Shimla’s Thund village

The accused, who was unmarried and lived separately in the same house in Shimla’s Thund village, was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time
Police booked a man for killing mother with sword in Shimla’s Thund village. (HT File)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Police booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother with a sword in Thund village, Junga Tehsil, in Shimla district late on Tuesday.

The accused, Rameshwar, was booked after the complaint of his brother Sunil Kumar, the victim Vimla Devi’s youngest son. The complainant said the family woke up around midnight after hearing the screams of his mother.

Upon rushing to her room on another floor, they saw Rameshwar attacking her with a sword. The complainant said his elder brother Prakash Chand and brother-in-law managed to snatch the sword from the accused, but he fled from the spot. The victim died on the spot.

The accused, who was unmarried and lived separately in the same house, was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time.

Shimla supeintendent od police said Monika Bhutungru said a murder case had been registered against the accused. Further investigation in the case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP