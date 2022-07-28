Man booked for killing mother with sword in Shimla’s Thund village

Police booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother with a sword in Thund village, Junga Tehsil, in Shimla district late on Tuesday.

The accused, Rameshwar, was booked after the complaint of his brother Sunil Kumar, the victim Vimla Devi’s youngest son. The complainant said the family woke up around midnight after hearing the screams of his mother.

Upon rushing to her room on another floor, they saw Rameshwar attacking her with a sword. The complainant said his elder brother Prakash Chand and brother-in-law managed to snatch the sword from the accused, but he fled from the spot. The victim died on the spot.

The accused, who was unmarried and lived separately in the same house, was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time.

Shimla supeintendent od police said Monika Bhutungru said a murder case had been registered against the accused. Further investigation in the case is underway.