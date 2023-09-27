News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for killing wife in Ambala

Man booked for killing wife in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Sep 28, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Police said that there was some domestic dispute between the couple. The accused will be arrested soon

The police here have booked a man under murder charges for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in Ambala’s Baldev Nagar area on Wednesday.

Man booked for killing wife in Ambala
Man booked for killing wife in Ambala

The deceased was identified as Jyoti, while the accused was identified as her husband Shashi, a resident of Manmohan Nagar.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Jyoti’s brother Bansi Lal, said, “Jyoti got married about 10 years back and they have three children. On the intervening night of September 26 and 27, we came to know that the blood pressure of Jyoti shot up. Later we got the news that Jyoti has died. When we inquired about the death of Jyoti and found that Shashi had thrashed Jyoti. There were injury marks on her right eye and she was strangulated.”

A case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC at Baldev Nagar police station.

Inspector Sandeep, SHO Baldev Nagar police station, said, “Postmortem was conducted in the evening and a case was registered on the basis of the complainant received. There was some domestic dispute between the couple. The accused will be arrested soon.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out