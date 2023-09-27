The police here have booked a man under murder charges for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in Ambala’s Baldev Nagar area on Wednesday. Man booked for killing wife in Ambala

The deceased was identified as Jyoti, while the accused was identified as her husband Shashi, a resident of Manmohan Nagar.

Jyoti’s brother Bansi Lal, said, “Jyoti got married about 10 years back and they have three children. On the intervening night of September 26 and 27, we came to know that the blood pressure of Jyoti shot up. Later we got the news that Jyoti has died. When we inquired about the death of Jyoti and found that Shashi had thrashed Jyoti. There were injury marks on her right eye and she was strangulated.”

A case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC at Baldev Nagar police station.

Inspector Sandeep, SHO Baldev Nagar police station, said, “Postmortem was conducted in the evening and a case was registered on the basis of the complainant received. There was some domestic dispute between the couple. The accused will be arrested soon.”

