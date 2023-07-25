Drunk man misbehaves with officials in Yamunanagar, booked

A man was booked for allegedly misbehaving and attacking tehsildar and patwaris under the influence of alcohol in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, said the police on Tuesday. A case was registered under various sections at Huda Sector 17 police station.

The accused was identified as Darbari Lal, a local resident.

Abhishek Singh, block patwari, claimed that the man entered the office, when the tehsildar was taking a meeting and started misbehaving with them.

“When he was asked to come later for his grievance, he phoned 10-12 persons and attacked us. They disrupted public order and damaged public property and records. He also didn’t allow the tehsildar to move out of the office and was also demanding money from the past four to five days,” alleged Abhishek.

On his statement, a case was registered under various sections at Huda Sector 17 police station.

SHO inspector Dharmender Singh said the CCTV footage is being checked and no arrest has been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON