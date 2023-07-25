Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drunk man misbehaves with officials in Yamunanagar, booked

Drunk man misbehaves with officials in Yamunanagar, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 25, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Abhishek Singh, block patwari, claimed that the man entered the office, when the tehsildar was taking a meeting and started misbehaving with them

A man was booked for allegedly misbehaving and attacking tehsildar and patwaris under the influence of alcohol in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, said the police on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Darbari Lal, a local resident.

“When he was asked to come later for his grievance, he phoned 10-12 persons and attacked us. They disrupted public order and damaged public property and records. He also didn’t allow the tehsildar to move out of the office and was also demanding money from the past four to five days,” alleged Abhishek.

SHO inspector Dharmender Singh said the CCTV footage is being checked and no arrest has been made so far.

