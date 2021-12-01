Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for poaching Nilgai in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana
Man booked for poaching Nilgai in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana

The killing came to light after the Mattewara villagers witnessed the poaching incident and gathered on the spot before they could take away the carcass of the slain nilgai, the Ludhiana police said
A nilgai was shot twice during the poaching incident that took place on November 28 in the Mattewara Forest in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a male nilgai (blue bull) was killed in Mattewara Forest near Kalewal village, the police on Tuesday booked one of the poachers.

One of the accused persons, Jassi of Pawat village, has been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act .

The killing came to light after the villagers spotted the poachers and gathered on the spot before they could take away the carcass of the slain antelope. The accused managed to flee the spot in their Maruti Gypsy. However, the villagers jotted down the vehicle’s registration number.

Range officer (wildlife) Shaminder Singh said the animal was shot twice on November 28 and a complaint was lodged at the Koomkalam Police Station. Officials say poachers hunt the protected nilgai for meat.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
