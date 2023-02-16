Man burns himself to death over wife’s extra-marital affair in Punjab’s Moga

Aggrieved with wife’s extra-marital affair, a 35-year-old Moga resident allegedly committed suicide by burning himself to death on Wednesday night, said a police official.

The Moga police arrested the deceased’s wife and her aide, a resident of Barnala district on Thursday. Police said that the deceased was married to the accused woman for about 12 years, but for the past two years, relations between them strained over the extra-marital relationship of his wife.

“The woman left their house in the morning and came back in the evening on Wednesday. The deceased confronted her following which, they got into a heated argument. In the night, the deceased poured petrol on his body and burnt himself to death,” police said.

The police have sent body of the deceased to district hospital at Moga for post-mortem after initiating the investigation. A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nihal Singh Wala police station.