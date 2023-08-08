Ludhiana: Accused bought illegal weapon for 30,000 from UP

The man who shot dead his sister in cold blood for marrying against her family’s wishes, had bought the illegal pistol used to commit the crime for ₹30,000 from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Accused bought illegal weapon for ₹ 30,000 from UP . (HT FILE)

The accused had bought some extra bullets from the seller as he had planned to shoot at the newlywed couple multiple times, they said.

The accused did not hurt the mother-in-law of his sister, who was also present in the house at the time of the incident, while fired shots at her husband in the face and shoulder. The accused told the woman that as his sister had married against the family’s will, he will teach them a lesson.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh stated that the accused had planned to kill his sister and her husband the day she had eloped. The family had not filed a missing complaint to the police after she had left the house on June 21.

The couple stayed at some unknown place for over a month and returned one week ago to Corporation Colony at Panj Peer Road. As the accused came to know about their arrival, he went to Uttar Pradesh and bought an illegal pistol.

On Saturday night, the accused barged into their house and shot at the newlywed couple. The accused pumped four bullets in the face and head of his sister from a point-blank range, while her husband suffered two bullet injuries in his face, shoulder. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable.

Hours after the incident, the police arrested the accused. He is in the custody of police on remand.

The ACP said that the police are trying to trace the supplier from whom the accused had procured the illegal weapon. Involvement of any other family member of the accused in the crime has not been ascertained yet.

The victim had married her father’s employee against the will of her family members on June 29.