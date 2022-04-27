Man caught with restricted tablets in Dera Bassi acquitted due to lack of evidence
A local court has acquitted an Uttar Pradesh man accused of drug peddling after the prosecution failed to produce an independent witness and adequate evidence.
The accused, Sourav Tiwari, a resident of Chhibra Mau, Kanauj District, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly caught with 16,500 tablets made with the banned salt diphenoxylate near Lehli Chowk in Dera Bassi in March 2019. He was charge-sheeted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
But the special court of judge Sandeep Singla said discrepancies and infirmities in the prosecution evidence, coupled with the fact that an independent witness had not joined despite availability, raised serious doubt on the prosecution’s story.
The accused’s counsel, Sumit Sawhney, said his client was wrongly arrested by the police and the prosecution also could not present an independent witness, which proved that there was no case against his client.
-
Ex-CM’s wife Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief
The Congress high command on Tuesday named Lok Sabha member from Mandi Parliamentary constituency and, Pratibha Singh widow of former six-term chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the new chief of the party's Himachal unit. She will be replacing Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Four-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri will remain the state's Congress Legislative Party leader while Nadaun MLA and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will lead the party's campaign committee for the upcoming assembly elections.
-
Chandigarh to seek French delegation’s expertise to boost heritage preservation efforts
The UT administration will be tapping into the expertise of a French delegation, scheduled to visit the city in mid-May, in identifying and preserving the heritage furniture and other items. The administration's heritage protection cell met on Tuesday after nearly two years under UT adviser Dharam Pal, with the focus being a planned meeting with the French delegation on heritage conservation and similar issues.
-
Gujarat energy dept proposes translocation of 4 female Great Indian Bustards
Gujarat's energy department has backed translocation of the four Great Indian Bustards out of the state's Kutch region, telling the Supreme Court in an affidavit that this option may be explored. “As per the information available, there are four female GIBs left in Kutch area, therefore the option of re-locating the remaining GIBs may be explored,” the energy department's affidavit filed in the top court on April 21 said.
-
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Ira Chadha and Saravnoor Kaur sail into quarterfinals
Seventh seed Ira Chadha proved too steady for Japjit Kaur, coming through in straight sets 6-4,6-0 on Tuesday in their girls' U 14 pre-quarterfinal match at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Fellow seed Saravnoor Kaur posted a double bagel against Smaira Sidhu to join Chadha in the last eight.
-
PU’s Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University's Rakhi on Tuesday bagged the gold medal in the 81kg category of the women's weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held at Jain University, Bengaluru. A student of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Rakhi came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a driver, she rode on her hard-work and determination to clinch the title amid a competitive field. Zeena Khita scored 631.7, Palak scored 624.0 and Vanshika Shahi scored 622.9.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics