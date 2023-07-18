Chandigarh man gets 20-year jail for raping, impregnating minor

Three years after a 45-year-old man raped and impregnated a 15-year-old girl, a special POCSO court has awarded him 20-year imprisonment.

The girl had visited a hospital, where she was found pregnant. As she was a minor, the hospital staff had informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Isham Singh Chanchal, who lived in the neighbourhood of the minor girl in Chandigarh, was also fined ₹30,000.

In 2020, on the minor’s complaint, police had booked Isham, the minor’s brother and a friend Rahul, both in their 20s, under Sections 376 (3) (committing rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sarangpur police station.

The girl had visited a hospital, where she was found pregnant. As she was a minor, the hospital staff had informed the police, following which she had revealed the names of her brother and Rahul.

Later, during counselling, the girl also revealed the name of her neighbour Isham Singh Chanchal, who was hired by her family once for wedding catering services.

The girl revealed that the man had raped her on several occasions. After all three accused were arrested, their DNA tests were conducted to establish the foetus’ paternity and Isham was found to be the biological father.

Two days ago, on Saturday, the court acquitted the minor’s brother and Rahul. On Monday, Isham was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

