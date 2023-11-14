Man critical after murderous attack by son in Panchkula

A 50-year-old man was injured in a murderous attack by his son following an argument amid Diwali celebrations in Raipur Rani on Sunday night.

The victim was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and is in critical condition. (iStock)

Identified as Raju Mandal, the injured man hails from Bihar and lives in Badona village, Raipur Rani. He remains critical at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Ram Karan of Badona village told the police that he was an agriculturist. He said Mandal worked at his tube well behind the Raipur Rani grain market for the past one year. Mandal also worked as a labourer when there was no work in the fields.

He lives with his wife, Meena, and two sons Manu and Chunni at the tube well, while another son, Sonu, lives with his wife and children behind the Raipur Rani stadium in the house of a liquor contractor.

Karan said Mandal’s entire family visited Bihar around 20 days back.

On November 12, when he visited the tubewell after Diwali puja around 9 pm, he found Mandal lying injured. He rushed him to the local Community Health Centre with the help of his neighbour. But Mandal was referred to PGIMER.

Karan alleged that before he found Mandal, Sonu had visited him around 7.30 pm. An argument erupted between the father-son duo and Sonu attacked Mandal, before fleeing. Earlier too, Sonu had fought with Mandal, he stated in the complaint.

Police have booked Sonu under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search to arrest him.

