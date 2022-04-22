Man dies, 9 others hurt in clash over land dispute in Punjab

: A 70-year-old man died and nine others were injured when two groups of a family clashed over a land dispute in Abohar of Fazilka district on Thursday.

In his statement, Vinod Kumar of village Nihalkhera of Abohar sub division, situated 12 km from Fazilka, said that he along with his father Mangat Ram and uncle Kuldeep Sharma were working in fields when the incident happened.

He said that their relative Kulwant Kumar, with whom they had an old land dispute over a piece of 4.5 acres of land, arrived there along with other persons armed with sharp-edged weapons and attacked them.

Mangat died on the spot, while Kuldeep sustained head injuries and his sister-in-law Neha too got hurt in the clash, he said.

However, Kulwant accused Vinod and his accomplices of taking away their wheat from the fields.

Kulwant alleged that Vinod and his group come on Thursday to collect fodder and when stopped they attacked them during which he along with his brother Leela, sister-in-law Mona, and two others Ram Krishan and Kiran were injured.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said that the two parties are relatives and were engaged in a dispute over a piece of land and during altercation on Thursday, Mangat died, while others sustained injuries.

“Statements of all are being recorded,” SSP Sidhu said.