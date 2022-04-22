Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man dies, 9 others hurt in clash over land dispute in Punjab
chandigarh news

Man dies, 9 others hurt in clash over land dispute in Punjab

The clash occurred between two groups of a family in Punjab over a piece of 4.5 acres of land. Both the groups are accusing each other of clash
Man dies, 9 others hurt in clash over land dispute in Punjab
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

: A 70-year-old man died and nine others were injured when two groups of a family clashed over a land dispute in Abohar of Fazilka district on Thursday.

In his statement, Vinod Kumar of village Nihalkhera of Abohar sub division, situated 12 km from Fazilka, said that he along with his father Mangat Ram and uncle Kuldeep Sharma were working in fields when the incident happened.

He said that their relative Kulwant Kumar, with whom they had an old land dispute over a piece of 4.5 acres of land, arrived there along with other persons armed with sharp-edged weapons and attacked them.

Mangat died on the spot, while Kuldeep sustained head injuries and his sister-in-law Neha too got hurt in the clash, he said.

However, Kulwant accused Vinod and his accomplices of taking away their wheat from the fields.

Kulwant alleged that Vinod and his group come on Thursday to collect fodder and when stopped they attacked them during which he along with his brother Leela, sister-in-law Mona, and two others Ram Krishan and Kiran were injured.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said that the two parties are relatives and were engaged in a dispute over a piece of land and during altercation on Thursday, Mangat died, while others sustained injuries.

RELATED STORIES

“Statements of all are being recorded,” SSP Sidhu said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP