Man dies after blast in cracker-laden rickshaw in Fatehgarh Sahib

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:38 AM IST
A 45-year-old man died while another suffered injuries after a blast in a firecracker-loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Tibbi village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.

Ravinder Kumar of Maloud village died on the spot while Surinder Singh, who was driving the vehicle, received multiple injuries and has been admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Superintendent of police Jagjit Singh said the incident took place when firecrackers were being taken to Amloh. The blast also damaged more than 10 nearby houses, the SP said.

Police called forensic experts who collected samples from the spot. A case under the Explosive Substances Act and Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of others), 427 (mischief) of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered, the SP said.

