Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man dies in Karnal police custody, judicial probe ordered
chandigarh news

Man dies in Karnal police custody, judicial probe ordered

32-year-old man was in the custody of the Karnal police for theft and was declared dead at a hospital
Karnal police said that after taken into custody the man developed chest pain and was taken to a hsopital where he was declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Family members of a 32-year-old theft suspect staged a protest outside the mortuary of Kalpana Chawla Medical College after the later died in the Karnal police custody. The protesters dispersed only after a judicial probe was ordered and police promised a fair investigation. Police said Mintu of Garhpur Khalsa village of Karnal district was arrested on Saturday as he had fled their custody recently after being held in a theft case. In the night, police said, Mintu developed chest pain and his condition deteriorated. Police took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Karnal DSP Jagdeep Singh, who reached to pacify the protesters, said the postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors. He said appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report.

