Man dies in Sohana hotel suicide pact, wife survives

A newly married couple that had eloped from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad hanged themselves from the same ceiling fan in the room of a hotel in Sohana on Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, 26, had died by the time hotel staff responded to their screams, while his wife, 24, survived and is battling for life at PGIMER, Chandigarh

Investigating officer ASI Amrik Singh said the couple after their marriage had eloped from their native Ghaziabad as the woman’s parents were against their relationship. The woman’s parents had even lodged an FIR against the man and his family.

After eloping, they visited Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh to pay obeisance and on August 1, reached Sohana, where they rented a hotel room.

Fearing that the woman’s family will reach Mohali and take her away, they both hanged themselves from a ceiling fan. Hearing their screams, the hotel staff rushed to the room, but the man had already died. Police were informed and the woman was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The ASI said the family members of the couple had been informed and they will reach Mohali on Thursday. The man’s body has been kept at the Mohali civil hospital for autopsy on Thursday.