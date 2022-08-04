Man dies in Sohana hotel suicide pact, wife survives
A newly married couple that had eloped from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad hanged themselves from the same ceiling fan in the room of a hotel in Sohana on Wednesday evening, police said.
The man, 26, had died by the time hotel staff responded to their screams, while his wife, 24, survived and is battling for life at PGIMER, Chandigarh
Investigating officer ASI Amrik Singh said the couple after their marriage had eloped from their native Ghaziabad as the woman’s parents were against their relationship. The woman’s parents had even lodged an FIR against the man and his family.
After eloping, they visited Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh to pay obeisance and on August 1, reached Sohana, where they rented a hotel room.
Fearing that the woman’s family will reach Mohali and take her away, they both hanged themselves from a ceiling fan. Hearing their screams, the hotel staff rushed to the room, but the man had already died. Police were informed and the woman was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The ASI said the family members of the couple had been informed and they will reach Mohali on Thursday. The man’s body has been kept at the Mohali civil hospital for autopsy on Thursday.
-
No plans to convert Panjab University into a central varsity, MoS tells Parliament
Putting the debate surrounding the conversion of Panjab University into a central university to rest, the central government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a policy decision not to convert state varsities into central universities. The development comes days before the Centre is to apprise the Punjab and Haryana high court on its decision to consider central status for PU.
-
Haryana govt architect caught taking ₹1.5 lakh bribe
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh. Vigilance Bureau DSP Jeet Singh said his team arrested the architect, Disha Gupta, and three men – Sanjay, Deepak and Anil – who gave her the bribe.
-
Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned injections
A Sector-56 resident has been awarded 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections. The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Yash Pal, 34, who was found guilty under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On frisking Yash, police had recovered 13 vials of buprenorphine injections and 10 vials of pheniramine maleate injections from his possession.
-
Chandigarh fencers Kashvi, Yashkeerat to represent India
City's Kashvi Garg and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer have been selected for the Indian fencing team that will participate in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 to be held in London from August 9 to 20. Kashvi Garg, a two-time national gold medallist will be representing India in epee, junior and women fencing event, along with Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra, and Pragya Singh and Pooja Dangi from Madhya Pradesh.
-
Inundated fields, submerged crops worry Rohtak farmers
Crops in almost 12 villages in Rohtak have been inundated due to widespread downpours in the last few days. Farmers have accused the administration of not taking appropriate steps in removing the water from fields. A farmer from Khranti village in the district, Sumit Kumar, said his seven-acre paddy crop has been submerged due to rainwater and they have been continuously running pump motors to drain out the water.
