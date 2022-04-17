Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The electrician had gone to fix a cooler at Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala’s house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday.

As per the police, Rajesh Kumar, 32, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, was a contractual employee.

He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala’s house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.

He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector 3 police station and ruled out foul play.

