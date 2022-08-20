Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village

Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot’s Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village, attacked his wife Karamjit Kaur, 40, with a hoe, killing her on the spot. He fled the house after the incident and his body was found hanging from a tree in a field at Chania village in the afternoon. “A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” he added.

Karamjit used to work as a maid in the village. Both are survived by eight children, including seven daughters.

Villagers said Balwant was an alcoholic and used to regularly fight with his wife. “Balwant had an argument with Karamjit again and he killed her under influence of liquor,” said a couple’s neighbour.

