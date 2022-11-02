Man enters Rupnagar govt school, molests Class-8 student

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man molested a Class-8 student after entering the premises of a government school at a Rupnagar village on Tuesday morning.

The accused, Babli, a resident of Rupnagar, who is said to be a drug addict, was locked up by a helper at the school after hearing the 13-year-old girl’s cries for help and subsequently arrested.

According to police, only a few children were at the school when the crime took place around 8.30 am and the girl had also reached the school earlier, unaware that the winter timings of 9 am had come into effect.

The child’s mother told the police that the accused entered the school, misbehaved with her daughter, pulled her hair and eventually tore her uniform. He also threatened her of dire consequences.

But her daughter raised the alarm, alerting a helper present in the school. The helper rushed to her aid and rescued her, before locking up the accused inside a room.

He sounded the school authorities, who further informed the girl’s parents, following which the police were contacted.

A team from Singh Bhagwantpur police station reached the spot and arrested the accused, who was given a thrashing by the girl’s family before the police arrived.

Harpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Singh Bhagwantpur police station, said they had booked the accused under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

People gathered at the spot accused the school authorities of negligence and demanded police patrolling near schools for the safety of children.