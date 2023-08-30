Man facing charges in 48 cases nabbed for two-wheeler theft

Khanna police have arrested a 65-year-old man facing charges in as many as 48 criminal cases of murder, theft and dacoity in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan as well as the national capital.

Probe officials said the accused had turned to stealing two-wheelers from market areas. He later sells the parts of the stolen vehicles to scrap dealers to make easy money. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, who has been identified as Gursewak Singh Babla, has been booked by Punjab Police in cases from Jalandhar, Sangrur, and Amritsar, besides Ludhiana.

Police said an alleged former Khalistan Commando Force militant, Gursewak, was apprehended by the Payal police in connection with the theft of two-wheelers. The team had also recovered the two stolen two-wheelers from his possession.

Probe officials said the accused had turned to stealing two-wheelers from market areas. He later sells the parts of the stolen vehicles to scrap dealers to make easy money.

Gursewak, a resident of Raikot, was presently residing in Dangon village, Ludhiana.

Sharing further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nikhil Garg said the accused has been booked under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had allegedly stolen one of the motorcycles from the parking lot near Gurdwara Karamsar Rara Sahib. He was nabbed during an investigation and sent to the Central Jail.

Subsequently, Doraha police brought him under a production warrant for another theft investigation — pertaining to the theft of two two-wheelers, a scooter and a motorcycle, both stolen from near the D-mart.

While the Doraha police managed to recover the stolen scooter from the accused’s possession, he had already sold parts of the motorcycle to a scrap dealer.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna Amneet Kondal said police are working to trace the accused’s accomplices.

Once identified, they will be arrested and included in the first information report (FIR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON