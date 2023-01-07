Man found dead at Ludhiana railway station

Government Railway Police recovered the body of a man, said to be in his mid-40s from platform no 1 of the railway station on Saturday.

The deceased, who was found dead near the station’s waiting lounge, had been dead for over two days, police officials said.

Police added that the man, who was likely a beggar, was sitting at the station for the last three days and was suspected to have died due to cold. No proof of identity was recovered from the body, said Jiwan Singh, Government Railway Police Ludhiana station house officer.

The vendors at the railway station had informed the police regarding the body, and the legal proceedings under section 174 of the criminal code of procedure have been started, he added.