Man found dead in Panchkula was murdered at behest of wife: Police

Two days after a 38-year-old labourer was found murdered at a vacant plot in Phase 2, Industrial Area, Panchkula, on Monday, police on Wednesday arrested his wife and her accomplice for the crime.

(HT Photo)

The victim, Shiv Kumar Shah, was stabbed to death by Vijender, his former employer, at the behest of Shah’s wife Rani Devi, said police.

During interrogation, Vijender, who is suspected to be in an extra-marital relationship with Devi, confessed to have killed Shah, as he used to harass her, claimed police.

As per the victim’s nephew, Shah and Devi had been married for 17 years and lived in Abhaypur village with their two teenaged children. Shah was currently working for a tiles shop in Zirakpur, while earlier, he used to work for Vijender, a contractor, at a flour mill.

Both accused were produced before a court that sent Vijender to one-day police remand and the woman to judicial custody.

The duo is facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Sector-20 police station.

