Man found hanging at Palsora forest in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Palsora on Friday.

According to police, the deceased lived in Palsora and was a habitual drinker. Though he was married and had three children, he was living separately from his family due to a domestic dispute.

He was found hanging by a passer-by who informed the police control room. A police team rushed the man to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene, but preliminary investigations pointed towards suicide, as there was no visible sign of injury on the body.

While the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, police suspect the domestic dispute may be behind the man’s extreme step. They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.