Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man found hanging at Palsora forest in Chandigarh

Man found hanging at Palsora forest in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:01 AM IST

According to Chandigarh Police, the deceased lived in Palsora and was a habitual drinker; though he was married and had three children, he was living separately from his family

A police team rushed the man to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (iStock)
A police team rushed the man to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Palsora on Friday.

According to police, the deceased lived in Palsora and was a habitual drinker. Though he was married and had three children, he was living separately from his family due to a domestic dispute.

He was found hanging by a passer-by who informed the police control room. A police team rushed the man to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene, but preliminary investigations pointed towards suicide, as there was no visible sign of injury on the body.

While the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, police suspect the domestic dispute may be behind the man’s extreme step. They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rekha refused to accept the marriage as she was preparing to become a nurse, and the boy was illiterate, Saarthi Trust’s managing trustee, Dr Kirti Bharti said. (Manoj Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage

    Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”

  • Arvind Kejriwal

    Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.

  • (Sourced (pic for representation))

    PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

    After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.

  • AICC general secretary and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

    Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra

    In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.

  • Police commandos stand guard in front of Delhi high court in New Delhi.

    Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated

    An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out