Man found hanging inside police lock-up in Rajouri, probe ordered

A 42-year-old man was found hanging inside a police lock-up in Rajouri district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased has been was identified as a resident of Parghal Darhal, who was on police remand in two different cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajouri SSP Choudhary Mohammad Aslam said, “He was arrested in two different cases under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty of any woman) and 376 (where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention) of the IPC. He was in police custody. He had made a sort of rope with the help of threads from a curtain and this morning was found hanging from the window of the washroom at around 9.15 am.”

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. A magisterial probe has been ordered. Post-mortem of the deceased was conducted today by a board of doctors and the report is awaited,” said the SSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch following the presence of two to three militant groups.

Rajouri SSP said that security forces keep getting inputs about the presence of splinter groups in the Rajouri district.

“There is a possibility about two such groups in Rajouri district and the searches are on,” he said.

The security of vital installations in the area has been beefed up.

The DIG of Poonch-Rajouri Range Haseeb Mughal reportedly said that the terrorists would be eliminated soon. He also asked people to share information regarding suspicious movements or objects with security forces for quick action.