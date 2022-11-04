Man found hanging on UIET campus in Chandigarh

A 56-year-old man was found hanging near University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on the Panjab University campus in Sector 25 on Thursday morning.

On receiving information, police rushed the man to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was recovered.

Police said the deceased had been mentally disturbed for a few days. They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary.