Man found murdered near temple in Panchkula

A 40-year-old man was found brutally murdered near the Gorakhnath Temple in Panchkula on Sunday. The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar, who was a labourer and resided in Verma Colony, Pinjore, was found with head and neck injuries in a pool of blood. (HT Photo)

Police suspect he was killed following a violent struggle as he was found clutching some hair when his body was discovered. His slippers, apart from a knife and a large blood-stained stone, were also found lying nearby.

The victim’s wife, Nanhi Devi, told the police that her husband had left home for work on Saturday morning with a mason named Ajay. That was the last she saw him. As he did not return home that night, and his phone was also switched off, she visited his workplace with her son. There they learnt that Kumar had left work around 6:30 pm on Saturday with another labourer, identified as Nandu. On Sunday evening around 4, her son-in-law, Bunti, showed her a video of a deceased individual who was wearing clothes similar to her husband’s. The face in the video also bore a resemblance to Kumar. The victim’s wife immediately went to the mortuary of the Sector-6 Civil Hospital, where she identified the body.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act has been registered against an unidentified person.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Monday, said police. The victim is survived by his wife and six children.