Man gets 10-year RI for possessing 25 vials of banned injection

The special court of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine to a man caught with 25 vials of buprenorphine in Burail in 2019. Anil Kumar Atwal of Burail was caught with the drugs on June 21, 2019, by a police team on patrolling duty near his house. (iStock)

While the final judgement was not uploaded, Anil Kumar Atwal of Burail was caught with the drugs on June 21, 2019, by a police team on patrolling duty near his house. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The court had observed that the quantity of vials found is classified as commercial quantity.