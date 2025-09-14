Man gets 5-yr jail for running over 11 people at marriage function

A court has sentenced a man from Paonta Sahib to a five-year jail term for the attempted murder of 11 people at a marriage function. The conviction came after the court found the man guilty of deliberately running over the victims with his car. A court has sentenced a man from Paonta Sahib to a five-year jail term for the attempted murder of 11 people at a marriage function. The conviction came after the court found the man guilty of deliberately running over the victims with his car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“... it is proved beyond doubt that convict Mahender Singh had made an attack with clear motive and intention with which he dashed his car against the persons participating on the occasion of the wedding of Gurjeet Singh and his repeated act of trying to run over the persons in the crowd during ‘jago’ ceremony itself attributes the requisite knowledge and intention that he might cause grievous injuries to the persons and that death of someone may also be caused due to the persons having been struck repeatedly by the car,” ruled the court of Kapil Sharma, additional district and sessions judge, Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur, on September 12 while convicting Mahender Singh for attempt to murder.

The court also observed that the convict has not expressed any regrets.

Turning down the request of the convict for release on probation, the court held, “… while making an attempt to cause serious injuries to the persons participating in the jago ceremony, the overt act of the convict coupled with the injuries so caused imputed the knowledge to the convict that he might cause death of someone participating in the marriage ceremony due to the repeated act of dashing the car against them and as such, benefit of probation of Offenders’ Act can not be extended in his favour”.

The court order further read, “...the injured persons had also suffered grievous injuries and the manner in which the offence is committed by the convict, the same do not call for any leniency considering the fact that offence involving injuries to human body affect large number of people, as in the present case about 11 persons suffered injuries which is detrimental to society at large. Hence, considering the impact of such offences on society, a deterrent sentence has to be awarded so that the commission of similar offences is prevented”.

Accused Mahender Singh was convicted under Sections 325 and 307 of the IPC in a case registered on April 16, 2016, registered at Police Station Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur.