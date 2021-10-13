Man gets death penalty in Sonepat triple murder

A local court in Sonepat on Tuesday awarded death penalty to a man for killing his friend’s sister’s husband, her father-in-law and mother-in-law after the friend’s sister had an inter-caste marriage nearly five years ago.

District additional sessions judge RP Goyal convicted accused Harish to death penalty and framed charges against the woman’s brother Satender alias Monu, who is absconding, for shooting at his sister and her brother-in-law and killing her husband and his parents after the inter-caste marriage.

The court acquitted Satender’s brother Sonu and their father Om Prakash due to lack of evidence.

The court has given death penalty to Harish, of Hasanpur, under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 449 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of IPC and under the Arms Act and the SC/ST Act.

Harish is undergoing imprisonment in district while Satender is on the run. Police have declared the latter a proclaimed offender.

In his complaint to police, Suraj, of Kharkhauda in Sonepat, said his brother Pradeep got married to Sushila, of Birdhana village, in Jhajjar in 2013 against the wishes of her family.

“On November 18, 2016, my sister-in-law Sushila’s brother Satender and his friend Harish entered our house and fired shots at our family in which my brother and our parents died. I and my sister-in-law received bullet injuries and she gave birth to a baby boy at Rohtak’s PGIMS the next night,” he added.