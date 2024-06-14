Man held for duping 2 girls on pretext of police job

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) booked an ex-serviceman, Jasbir Singh, a resident of New Satiyawala village in Ferozepur district for duping two girls by promising them jobs in Punjab Police. The accused posing as an inspector in the vigilance bureau took ₹4.25 lakh from the victims. The complaint was received on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line portal.

VB official spokesperson said the case has been registered based on an online complaint lodged by Jarnail Singh of Gundar Panjgarain village, tehsil Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line portal. In his complaint, Jarnail said that his two daughters had applied for jobs in Punjab Police in the year 2021 and the above-mentioned accused impersonating a VB inspector took ₹4.25 lakh in instalments to get both of them recruited.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Ferozepur range.

The accused head has been arrested and will be produced in the competent court tomorrow.