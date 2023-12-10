Man held for duping police aspirants in Malerkotla

Police on Saturday arrested a Fatehgarh Sahib-resident in connection with an alleged fake recruitment racket that duped aspiring Punjab police candidates of lakhs.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused at the Amargarh police station (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Gurlal Singh alias Golu of Panjoli Kalan village in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that the arrest came after thorough investigations into the complaints by Samsher Singh and Nisar Ali of Malerkotla . The investigation revealed that the accused had taken over ₹9 lakh by promising recruitment through “political connections”. The promises were never fulfilled.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Malerkotla police conducted analysis of financial statements, revealing irregular cash withdrawals from the complainants’ accounts that substantiate the allegations. The accused had frequently changed locations to evade arrest and abandoned his house a month ago. Police apprehended him from village Panjoli in Fatehgarh Sahib, where he had been working under a fake identity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP added that it was determined that the accused duped youths intending to join the police force.

“The accused targeted vulnerable rural youths, knowing their limited means and lack of awareness. He breached their trust and brought disrepute to the police institution,” Khakh said.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused at the Amargarh police station. The SSP added that efforts were being made to recover the swindled funds.