Man held for helping undertrial accused escape from Mohali district court

Chandigarh

Police’s crime branch arrested a man who helped an undertrial person escape from Mohali district court on November 30, 2021.

The accused, Dharampal of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was waiting outside the court in a car and had helped the undertrial Ashish Goyal, 45, escape on November 30.

Police said Goyal was under arrest in a cheating case lodged in Burail jail and was brought for an appearance in another case lodged under sections 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) against him at Mataur police station.

Police had received a tip-off about the movement of illegal arms on Friday and a naka was set up Near Indira Flats Turn, NIC, Manimajra. Around 8pm, a pedestrian coming from NIC Kheda Temple was apprehended by police. Upon searching him, a country made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered.

A case under Arms Act was registered at the IT park police station where the accused was arrested.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused, along with another accomplice, had planned Goyal’s escape. He received ₹3 lakh from Goyal’s wife.

The accused Pal is a history sheeter and has been arrested in 11 cases. In an attempt to murder case, he had been sentenced for 10 years and was currently out on parole. The accused was produced in court on Saturday and sent to police remand.

Two arrested in two Ambala murder cases

The Ambala police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with two separate murder cases lodged in the district. In the first case, Abhishek, a resident of Ambala’s Shahzadpur was nabbed by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-2 for allegedly conducting recce for the suspects in January 20 double murder case. He was presented before a court that sent him to two-day police remand.

A Mohali-based gangster, Mohit Rana, and his friend, Vishal, alias Bhola, were shot dead by at least three assailants outside DAV Riverside School on Jagadhri Road on January 20.Four accused, including gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, have already been arrested in the case.

The second arrest came in the February 26 murder of gangster Aman, who was shot dead by his aide Bunty Kaushal at Philadelphia Mission Hospital on Hisar Road.The accused, Rahul, alias Shashi Pratap Singh, alias Baba, was arrested by a CIA-1 team from Bhiwani for allegedly harbouring Bunty, who remains on the run. Rahul was sent to judicial custody by a court.

One held for assaulting man over parking space

Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a Sector 28 resident, and booked three others, for assaulting a woman and outraging her modesty after getting into an argument with her over parking.The arrested accused has been identified as Jatin, 29, of Sector 28, while the other are still at large..

Police said the incident took place at the Madhya Marg market in Sector 7 near Nik Bakers. The woman got into an argument with the four accused, who were in an Alto car, over a parking space here. She later called her husband, but the accused assaulted him as well.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) an 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Contractor booked for railing theft near Sector 21

Chandigarh Police booked the road contractor working on the Sector 21 D slip road for stealing iron railing from the road. Junior engineer (road) Sumit Kumar Toor submitted a complaint on Thursday, alleging that the contractor, Arjun Jha, was found illegally dismantling and stealing iron railing fixed on the slow carriage way. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Woman’s bag snatched at ISBT 43

Chandigarh : The bag of a Ludhiana-based woman was snatched while she was at ISBT Sector 43 on Thursday. Police said the victim, Nandini, was standing at counter number 7 when an unknown person snatched her bag, which contained her documents and ₹400 in cash. A case has been registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

PU Forensic Science institute holds webinar

Chandigarh The Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Panjab University (PU) organised a one-day national webinar on emerging trends in document forgeries. Chairperson Vishal Sharma hosted the webinar and PU registrar-cum-FDO Vikram Nayyar spoke on document forgery or falsification, emphasising on the role of forensic document examiner in dealing with forgeries.

Modern kitchen set up at PU hostel

Chandigarh Swami Vivekananda Hall, boys hostel number 7 of Panjab University (PU) on Saturday held the inauguration ceremony of modern kitchen complex and exclusive self-service washing area facility of the hostel, also starting a two-day training programme for mess and canteen contractors of all the hostels.