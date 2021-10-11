Man held for killing 8-year-old nephew in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 8-year-old nephew at Daulatpur village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) district on Sunday, police said.

Sahil, who used to live with his maternal grandmother in the village, was a student of Class 4 in a government school. The accused, Karandeep, who works as construction worker, is a distant maternal uncle of the victim. Sahil was living in the village after his mother divorced his father and married again five years ago, police said.

SBS Nagar sadar station house officer Satish Kumar said that the accused confessed that he along with his friend Gagan Singh got infuriated when Sahil took a bite from their snacks.

Karandeep attacked the child with a sharp-edged weapon and following his death, the body was thrown in a tubewell at the village, the SHO said.

Police said Sahil’s maternal grandmother, who was a Mnrega worker, informed the villagers when she didn’t find him in the house. The villagers searched the entire night and informed the police on Sunday morning.

Police said Karandeep was rounded up on the basis of suspicion and he confessed to the crime. The body was recovered from the tubewell. The SHO said they are probing the role of Gagan in the case. The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sadar police station in SBS Nagar.