Man held for killing elderly woman in Karnal

A 70-years-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man after he failed to rape her at her residence in Karnal, police said on Thursday.

A 70-years-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man after he failed to rape her at her residence in Karnal, police said on Thursday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Ankit Kumar alias Amit, 35, a resident of Sirsali village of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Cops said the accused was under the influence of liquor and had entered the house in Hakikat Nagar locality of Karnal city on Wednesday afternoon, when the victim as alone.

The accused tried to rape her but she resisted, following which he strangled her to death.

Later, her husband reached home and managed to overpower the accused and called the police.

Manoj Kumar, incharge of Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt to any person or for assaulting any person, or for wrongfully restraining any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused would be produced before the court and the police to seek his police remand for further interrogation.

He said that the body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased and the investigation is on.