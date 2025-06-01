Man held for killing wife, friend in Fatehabad

A man who allegedly killed his 31-year-old wife and their 24-year-old friend with a knife on Friday evening in Fatehabad’s Tohana was arrested on Saturday morning, police said. Deepak was booked on murder charges and we have recovered the knife used in the crime from Deepak’s possession, the SHO added. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Pooja Devi, 31 and her friend Ritik. The duo was living together for the last five-months at Ambedkar Chowk area in Tohana.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday when Pooja and Ritik were going to market in the town and her husband Deepak Kumar spotted them.

“He attacked the duo with a knife from behind, Ritik died on the spot and Pooja was rushed to government hospital in Tohana, where she died during treatment. The people who had gathered at the crime scene informed us about the incident,” said inspector Parhlad Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Tohana Police station.

The SHO further said that Deepak and Pooja had sons aged 11-years-old and seven-years-old; and five months ago, she started living with their friend Ritik.

“Pooja befriended Ritik as he usually visited the couple’s house. She left her husband and both her children. We have arrested the accused Deepak, who confessed to the crime of killing Pooja and Ritik.

She was staying nearly 500 metres away with Ritik from her husband’s home. The accused will be produced before a local court and would seek his remand. Deepak was booked on murder charges and we have recovered the knife used in the crime from Deepak’s possession,” the SHO added.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that Deepak and his wife Pooja were working at a pizza shop in Tohana where the couple came in contact with co-worker Ritik.

“The couple and Ritik became good friends and started visiting each other’s houses. Then, Pooja eloped with Ritik and nearly five months ago, she left her husband’s home and started living with him,” the official added.