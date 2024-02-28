 Man held for raping 9-year-old neighbour in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Man held for raping 9-year-old neighbour in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 29, 2024 06:42 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother, a native of West Bengal, she lives with her family in a slum area and does cleaning work. Accused Nazimul also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping his nine-year-old neighbour, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother, a native of West Bengal, she lives with her family in a slum area and does cleaning work. Accused Nazimul also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

The woman alleged that Nazimul lured her daughter into his room on the night of February 25, where he raped her. “He also threatened my daughter to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” she said.

After returning to her home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then approached the police.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at the women’s police station, Sector 51 on Monday night and the accused was arrested the next day.

“The accused was arrested after the medical examination of the minor and recording her statements under Section 164 of the CrPC in the court. He was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.

