Man held with illegal foreign-made pistols in Faridkot

Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly with four illegal sophisticated foreign-made pistols in Faridkot district.

The recovered firearms include two Austria-made Glock pistols (.9mm) and a Brazil-made Taurus pistol (.45 bore) and a Smith and Wesson (.45 mm) pistol made in USA that fetch lakhs of rupees in the black market as they are not available in India. Cartridges were also seized.

The accused was identified as Karamjit Singh of Kohar Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district. The police have secured his three-day police custody.

Superintendent of police (SP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Karamjit was nabbed on a tip-off.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that he was working at the behest of Harbans Lal of Mukstar district, a murder accused lodged in jail. Now, we will bring Harbans on production warrant to cross-question the two,” he said.

The police are trying to trace the source of the seized weapons. “According to our information, the weapons were handed over to him at Bhucho Mandi in Bathinda district. We will question more people in this connection,” said Sidhu.

The police suspect the arms could have been smuggled into India from the eastern border.